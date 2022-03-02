﻿Military airstrike hits lair of DI terrorists in Lanao Sur

Military officials said Tuesday their troops are relentlessly pursuing members of the Dawlah Islamiya – Maute Group (DI-MG) in the periphery of Maguing, Lanao del Sur after the reported massing up of extremists in the area.

The pursuit operation came after combat aircraft bombarded a lair of the Islamic State-inspired DI-MG terrorists led by Abu Zacharia, in Barangay Ilalag of Maguing town at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Maj. Andrew Linao, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) information officer, disclosed that the combat aircraft unleashed a dozen bombs, sending the terrorists scampering in various directions as state ground forces pursued them.

“The offensive was launched after it was confirmed that Abu Zacharia’s group is massing up forces in Barangay Ilalag,” Linao said.

The 103rd Infantry Brigade (103IBde), headed by Brig. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo II, said in a statement that the joint military and police law enforcement operation was against the DI-MG in the hinterlands of Maguing.

“Upon reaching on site of the target, close air support was given to protect troops from enemy anti-personnel mines. Troops are still in the area engaging the terrorists in running gun battles,” the 103IBde said in a statement posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

It assured locals who were alarmed by the close air support early this morning that the operation was necessary to keep the municipality and the rest of Lanao del Sur safe and free from the threat of terrorism.

This came about as Capt. Mary Jephte Mañebog, 1st Infantry Division information officer, said two DI-MG members were killed in a gun battle that broke out in Barangay Ilalag, Maguing at about 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

Mañebog disclosed that a soldier was also killed while another was wounded, based on the report from the 103IBde.

She said the gun battle ensued as the advancing ground troops caught up with about 40 fleeing DI-MG terrorists in Barangay Ilalag.

Meanwhile, Linao allayed the fears of residents of Barangay Ilalag, saying the offensive has an identified target.

“There is a specified target and it is far from the community,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency