Midyear treat: Price cut for LPG, auto LPG effective June

Prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) go down by at least PHP6 per kilogram this month. Petron said it reduced LPG prices by PHP6.20 per kilogram; Solane-branded LPG, down by PHP6.18 per kg; and Phoenix Super LPG, lower by PHP6.10 per kg. The price adjustments should translate to PHP67.10 to PHP68.20 decrement for a regular 11-kg household LPG tank. Meanwhile, Petron and Phoenix also cut auto LPG prices by PHP3.47 per liter. The LPG price rollbacks were effective as early as 12:01 a.m. Thursday. "These reflect the international contract price of LPG for the month of June," Petron said

Source: Philippines News Agency