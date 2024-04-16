MIDA APPOINTS SIKH SHAMSUL AS NEW CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) has appointed Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid as its new chief executive officer, effective April 18, 2024. Sikh Shamsul will be succeeding Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman who retires on April 17, MIDA said in a statement today. 'Since joining MIDA in 1996, Sikh Shamsul has occupied various leadership roles, including executive director for manufacturing development and investment promotion, and most recently, senior executive director of investment policy advocacy. 'He brings approximately 28 years of dedicated service to MIDA, during which he has been pivotal in defining the strategic direction of the agency and elevating Malaysia's investment environment,' said the agency. MIDA said Sikh Shamsul has led initiatives that significantly bolstered both domestic and foreign investments, showcasing his profound grasp of economic trends and policy advocacy. 'This strategic appointment underscores MIDA's commitment to fostering economic growt h and diversification, in line with its mission of building dynamic and sustainable investment ecosystems to attract quality investments,' it said. Meanwhile, MIDA also lauded Arham for his groundbreaking achievements since he joined the agency on April 1, 2021. 'Under his leadership, MIDA has seen historical achievements in approved investments and unprecedented growth in areas such as high-tech investments and digital transformation. 'These have significantly enhanced Malaysia's economic resilience and competitiveness on the global stage,' it added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency