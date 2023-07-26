MGB-Caraga posts P2.14-B mining revenues in ’22

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau in the Caraga Region (MGB-13) has collected PHP2.14 billion in revenues from different mining companies operating in the region last year. The revenues in the form of fees, charges, and royalties were indicated in the 2022 Caraga Mineral Profile provided by MGB-13 to the Philippine News Agency here Wednesday. The data specified that PHP123.4 million was generated by the different local government units in the region that hosts the mining companies through local fees during the period. 'In 2022, the mining companies were able to contribute 9 percent share to the Gross Regional Domestic Products in the region in the amount of PHP27.36 billion,' MGB-13 said. In terms of metallic and non-metallic mines, the total production value of the mining firms in the region last year was estimated at PHP85.2 billion. The mining companies are operating in 1,310 barangays in 67 municipalities and six cities in Caraga's five provinces. 'These mining companies covered around 50,130.93 hectares or 2.33 percent of the 2,145,835 hectares of total land area in the Caraga Region,' MGB-13 said. Of the total number of mining companies, 19 are engaged in metallic mining project operations; four are in mineral processing plant operations; three in industrial sand and gravel; one in a joint operating agreement; and another in a special mines permit. Eight of the mining companies are operating in Dinagat Islands, six in Agusan del Norte, five in Surigao del Norte, five in Surigao del Sur, and four in Agusan del Sur. The mining firms also allocated a PHP608.2 million budget for community development programs and services last year, especially for livelihood and education. Some 10,108 scholars from the different communities in the region directly benefited from the community development allocations in 2022, the agency said. The data also pointed out that PHP2.85 billion in funding was released by the mining companies for environment protection programs and services. Around 18 million seedlings were also planted last year, covering some 10,584.08 hectares of reforestation sites in the region

Source: Philippines News Agency