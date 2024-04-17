Latest News

MELAKA CM URGES RELEVANT PARTIES TO EXPEDITE FLOOD AID

MELAKA, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh has urged people's representatives and relevant agencies in the state, including local authorities, to provide initial assistance to flood victims immediately. He also called on the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, Social Welfare Department, and district offices to distribute aid to victims in the affected areas namely Kampung Bukit Tambun, Kampung Bukit Balai, Kampung Padang Keladi, Kampung Taboh Naning, Pekan Lubok China, Kampung Sungai Jernih, Taman Masjid Tanah Ria, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Durian Tunggal, Kampung Brisu and Kampung Pulau. 'I have also appointed political secretary Abdul Hakim Abdul Wahid to visit the affected residents in Taman Masjid Tanah Ria, Masjid Tanah and distribute initial aid to them,' he said in a post on his official Facebook page today. Ab Rauf hopes that the residents will endure the disaster with patience. 'At the same time, I extend my gratitude for the initial food assistance provided to the victims by the Len du Japerun (State Legislative Assembly Development and Coordination Committee Office),' he added. At noon, fifty-five flood victims involving 14 families were housed at the temporary flood relief centre at the Bukit Balai community hall in Alor Gajah. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

