MECHAMATO FIRST MALAYSIAN ANIMATION TO BE AIRED ON JAPANESE TV STATION

The locally produced Mechamato will become the first Malaysian animation to be screened on Japanese TV station, TOKYO MX.

Series creator, Monsta (formerly known as Animonsta Studios), in a statement said the TV channel will air Mechamato at 6.30 pm every Friday, beginning Oct 6.

The popular series will be distributed by TVer, a video-on-demand (VOD) service with five commercial broadcasters in Tokyo, Nippon TV, TV Asahi, TBS Television, TV Tokyo, and Fuji Television, which allows viewers to catch up on television programmes that they missed for free for a week.

Monsta marketing director Faiz Zainal Aabidin said the airing of the series represents a new chapter for the company.

"The Japanese market is a very difficult one for international animation to penetrate, let alone from a Southeast Asian country like Malaysia.

“One of the conditions to allow international programmes to be aired on Japanese TV channels is that animated series must expose the audience to culture and tradition for the sake of viewers' knowledge," he said in the statement.

According to MONSTA, the online shopping website TOKYO MX Mall will also sell FGURA Mechamato toys.

The Mechamato series was previously shown in Japan through online applications such as Netflix, HBO Go, Amazon Prime, Hulu, dAnimeStore, J:Com, and FOD in addition to Bandai Channel next month.

The series won the Anime Fan Award at the Tokyo Anime Awards Festival 2023 in March.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency