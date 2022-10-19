McKinsey & Company Receives Top Rating and Best-in-Class Distinctions in the POI 2022 Enterprise Planning Vendor Panorama Report

POI awards Periscope by McKinsey key distinctions, following 7 years of coverage in this influential Retail and CPG industry report

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — McKinsey & Company has announced that Periscope by McKinsey, a suite of marketing and sales tools that help companies grow revenue sustainably, has received five Best-in-Class distinctions in the POI 2022 Enterprise Planning (EPx) Vendor Panorama report. The Promotion Optimization Institute (POI) measures how vendors help CPG and Retail clients better understand the technologies and services available to them, so that they can make more profit from their promotions. This is the seventh year that Periscope has been top rated in this key annual industry report.

Periscope was named Best-in-Class in five areas:

RGM Suite

RGM UX

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Financial Orientation & Simulation

Collaboration – External

Making trade promotions mutually profitable is one of the big challenges facing retailers and manufacturers. Periscope by McKinsey is an analytical software that brings McKinsey & Company technology into the promotion cycle, along with a range of other services. Periscope offers six main solutions: marketing, customer experience, category, pricing B2C, pricing B2B, and sales. Each combines ongoing data management, insights, software tools, client services, and capability-boosting support. Together, they help clients by weaving Periscope’s IP into their everyday ways of working.

Periscope was featured in the POI report for its:

Promotion Cycle: Its depth of experience working in the promotion cycle for both manufacturers and retailers.

Its depth of experience working in the promotion cycle for both manufacturers and retailers. Depth of Understanding: Detailed knowledge of what retailers are thinking about and struggling with.

Detailed knowledge of what retailers are thinking about and struggling with. Growth Management Strength : Deep insight into pricing and assortment, which is crucial in retail growth management.

: Deep insight into pricing and assortment, which is crucial in retail growth management. Quality of Analytics: Comprehensive analytics, industry expertise and depth of talent base.

According to the report:

“POI sees Periscope as being a leader in pattern recognition through machine learning to help answer the questions that people don’t think to ask. It also recognizes Periscope for its level of automation and depth of end-to-end offering of software and services.”

Zachary John, Partner & Global Leader of Periscope by McKinsey

“Retailers and manufacturers are facing an unprecedented level of market ambiguity. Consumer purchasing behavior has changed drastically, supply chains are disrupted, and inflation has hit an all-time high. Managing revenue growth and optimizing pricing and promotions during these times requires an astute understanding of the now, and what’s to come.

“We are working with clients to accelerate and sustain their commercial transformations. This means helping them to surface new synergies in their supply chain. To build their expertise globally yet provide the ability to act locally, with AI-driven insights that meet the nuanced needs of their customers. We believe our end-to-end revenue management capabilities can help retailers and manufacturers navigate the complexity of challenges they face, to deliver profitable and sustainable growth.”

Alex Swales, RGMx Partner and Solution Leader, Periscope by McKinsey

“We are delighted to be given such prominence in the 2022 POI EPx report. It reflects our deep commitment to helping our CPG and Retail clients leverage technology and advanced analytics to deliver and sustain above market growth, even in these economically challenging times. We look forward to further enhancing our tech-enabled RGM value-add to clients in 2023 and beyond.”

The POI 2022 Enterprise Planning Vendor Panorama Report can be accessed here.

About Periscope® by McKinsey

Founded in 2007, and now a part of the McKinsey Marketing & Sales Practice, the Periscope® by McKinsey platform combines world-leading intellectual property, prescriptive analytics, and cloud-based tools with expert support and training. It’s a unique combination that drives revenue growth, both now and into the future. The platform offers a suite of Marketing & Sales solutions that accelerate and sustain commercial transformation for businesses. Periscope leverages its world-leading IP (largely from McKinsey but also other partners) and best-in-class technology to enable transparency into big data, create actionable insights and new ways of working that drive lasting performance improvement, and typically sustain a 2–7% increase in return on sales (ROS). With a truly global reach, the portfolio of solutions is comprised of: Insight Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Customer Experience Solutions, Category Solutions, Pricing Solutions, Performance Solutions, and Sales Solutions. These are complemented by ongoing client service and custom capability-building programs.

To learn more about how Periscope’s solutions and experts are helping businesses continually drive better performance, visit www.mckinsey.com/periscope.

About Growth, Marketing & Sales, McKinsey & Company

McKinsey Growth, Marketing & Sales delivers innovation at scale and growth transformation at speed to help solve the toughest challenges that stand in your way.

We bring the best of McKinsey – growth strategy, marketing and sales expertise, business building, and tech-enabled solutions – to help you elevate growth.

Our integrated approach brings together all of McKinsey’s capabilities and experience, fueled by advanced analytics – e.g., growth mapping, predictive customer experience, pricing, performance marketing, and commercial growth. We put this actionable intelligence in your hands so you can sustain growth and get your organization future ready.

For further information please contact:

Media Contacts

US: Digennaro Communications

MaryLiz Ghanem

McKinsey-DiGennaro@digennaro- usa.com

917-518-8422

UK: 3THINKRS

Ruth Jones / Becca Ross

mckinsey@3thinkrs.com

+44 208 0872843