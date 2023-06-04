MBI APPRECIATES YOGI BABU CHOOSING IPOH AS FILM LOCATION

The Ipoh City Council (MBI) has paid tribute to famous Indian actor and comedian Yogi Babu and the production team that choose Ipoh as the location for his latest film.

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said the appreciation was given for promoting Ipoh City and the state of Perak to India and the world.

"The production team chose Little India (in Ipoh) as the filming location, which is famous for shopping such as jewellery, Indian attire, spices, and various items.

"We have also suggested several places in the city that can be used as filming locations, such as Kampung Baru Buntong, which can generate income for the kacang putih (titbits) traders in the area," he told Bernama.

Rumaizi said the production crew of about 90 people from India has been in Ipoh for nearly 35 days and will be shooting a film in the genre of romantic comedy with famous actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Yesterday, MBI Works and Buildings director Ir Ts. Arif Mohd Zainudin, on behalf of Rumaizi, presented a token of appreciation to Yogi Babu and the film crew at Little India.

His other popular films include Komban (2015), Kaaki Sattai (2015), Pokkiri Raja (2016), Jackson Durai (2016), Atti (2016) and Sathriyan (2017)..

Source: BERNAMA News Agency