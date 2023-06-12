Mayor calls on Zamboangueños to be ‘worthy Filipinos’

Mayor John Dalipe called on Zamboangueños to recognize the importance of history as he led the 125th Independence Day celebration in this city Monday. Dalipe said the commemoration of Independence Day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices 'made by our forefathers who fought tirelessly for the freedom we enjoy today.' 'History is not merely a collection of past events, but a living testament to the formidable spirit of our people and nation,' he said. It is through our history, he said, "that we learn valuable lessons, draw inspiration from the bravery and resilience of our ancestors and understand the struggles they endured to secure our freedom." It is important, he said, to envision a great tomorrow aligned with the principles of the country's revolutionary heroes like Dr. Jose Rizal, Emilio Aguinaldo, and Andres Bonifacio. 'Let us be the torchbearers of their aspiration, the custodian of their dreams. Let us be worthy Filipinos,' he said. With this, he called on Zamboangueños to be worthy Filipinos and to stay united to achieve the dreams of a peaceful and prosperous Philippines and Zamboanga City. In attendance during the Independence Day celebration here are officials and personnel of the various government offices and agencies, police, military, coast guard, and civic groups among others. This year's Independence Day celebration is anchored on the theme 'Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan.'

Source: Philippines News Agency