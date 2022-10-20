Marcos to present economic agenda to PH biz community

President Ferdinand R. Marcos is expected to meet with the Philippine business community on Thursday to discuss his administration’s plans and initiatives to sustain the country’s economic growth.

Marcos will present the government’s economic agenda during his participation in the closing ceremony of the two-day 48th Philippine Business Conference and Exposition (PBC&E), which will be held at the Fiesta Pavilion of the Manila Hotel.

This will be the first time Marcos will attend the PBC&E organized by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), which was designated as the “sole official representative and voice of the entire private business community” by his late father, former president Ferdinand E. Marcos.

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos will address Filipino businessmen at the 48th Philippine Business Conference and Exposition 2022 on Thursday,” Malacañang said in a news release.

The PCCI, in a Facebook post, said Marcos is set to share his administration’s economic reform initiatives.

“Catch the President as he shares the government’s policies and programs to sustain the country’s growth momentum,” it said.

The PBC&E is PCCI’s annual business event that serves as a venue for policymakers, business leaders, diplomats, academe, and small businesses to discuss issues and come up with policy recommendations to help create a sustainable and resilient business environment.

The two-day business summit conducted this year aims to jumpstart dialogue on key policy measures and programs aimed at helping businesses get back on track and ensuring the Philippines’ full recovery and economic growth.

The 48th PBC&E carries a theme that highlights the Philippine business community’s readiness to fully open up and help the economy move forward.

During the closing ceremony, PCCI chairperson Ferdinand Ferrer is also expected to submit the business group’s policy resolutions that seek to steer the direction of the Philippine economy “rebounding from the pandemic.”

“Ferdinand Ferrer, chairman and CEO of EMS Group of Companies, will hand over to the President the conference resolutions,” the Palace said.

Ferrer earlier said the resolutions cover a “wide range of issues from achieving food security, transparent and affordable health care, employment generation, globally-competitive education and training standards, strengthened national security, reliable and competitive digitalization, climate change resilient and environmental-friendly policies, affordable power, safe and efficient transportation, and an outward and forward-looking trade policy.”

Marcos will also lead the presentation of awards for the Most Business-Friendly Local Government Unit and Most Outstanding Chamber.

Marcos has sought partnerships with the private sector to develop various industries in the country, including agriculture and infrastructure, which are among his administration’s priority sectors

Source: Philippines News Agency