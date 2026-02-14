Marcos Pens Heartfelt Message to First Lady, Offers Relationship Advice

Manila: 'You complete me,' President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said in a heartfelt message to First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, as he joined the nation in celebrating Valentine's Day on Saturday. 'My forever Valentine, Liza, you are the love of my life, the heart of our home, and the calm in the middle of everything. You make it all make sense. You complete me,' Marcos said in a Facebook post. According to Philippines News Agency, in his vlog, the President expressed that he enjoys spending his free time with his wife, emphasizing that their happiness stems from simply being with one another without worrying about work. Marcos mentioned that it doesn't take much to make them happy, and just having an evening free to do anything is enough for them, although they struggle to find time due to their busy schedules. Marcos acknowledged the challenges of balancing work and family time but stressed the importance of making time for each other despite hectic schedules. He shared that the secret to a lasting relationshi p lies in communication and understanding, advising couples to treat each other with kindness and foster a bond that deepens through heart-to-heart conversations. He emphasized the importance of establishing a genuine friendship among couples, noting that it is a key element in building a healthy relationship. Marcos stated that the best relationships he has observed have started with friendship, which allows couples to enjoy each other's company and have fun together.