MELAKA, Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) has introduced a mini ulul albab programme in 49 MARA Junior Science Colleges (MRSM) nationwide starting this year, said MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki. He said students under the programme are encouraged to memorise at least four juzuk (parts) of the Quran throughout their study period. 'Students are advised to memorise…juzuk one, juzuk two, juzuk three and juzuk thirty, throughout their study at MRSM,' he told reporters after opening LOCCA Café here today. State Housing, Local Government, Irrigation, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin and State Entrepreneur, Cooperative Development and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Allex Seah Choo Chin were also present. LOCCA Café is a brand name under the MARA Bumiputera Restaurant Chain Development programme initiated last year to create a network of Bumiputera restaurant entrepreneurs. Asyraf Wajdi also said that MARA had allocated RM20 million for training programmes, bu siness premise maintenance, and financing accessible to new and existing entrepreneurs in Melaka. In another development, the UMNO secretary-general denied allegations of a rift between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) made by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, adding that it is common to have differences in opinions within any coalition but it does not reflect the actual situation. 'When BN had 14 component parties, we also had differences in views…the good thing within the context of the Unity Government, these are handled wisely and discussed openly in meetings,' he said.