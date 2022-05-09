﻿Manhunt on for killers of 3 village watchmen

A manhunt has been ordered against still-unidentified men who shot dead three village watchmen near a voting center in Buluan, Maguindanao on Monday morning.

Lt. Cemafranco Cemacio, Buluan police chief, said the victims were sitting inside a parked village patrol vehicle when gunmen in a separate vehicle passed by and opened fire on them at past 8 a.m.

Cemacio was unable to identify the victims pending an ongoing investigation.

Former Mayor Ibrahim “Dong” Mangudadatu said in a phone interview the victims were members of the town’s Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team and were unarmed.

“This is also to correct initial reports saying that a shootout transpired,” Mangudadatu said.

“Gunmen also strafed my house last month with assault rifles.”

He said nobody was hurt among his family members.

Reelectionist Buluan Mayor Babydats Mangudadatu, Ibrahim’s son, lives in the same house.

Meanwhile, a civilian driver of a mayor aspirant in Buluan was stabbed while driving near the Poblacion.

He sustained a stomach wound and is now at the Buluan District Hospital for medication.

Cemacio assured that the situation in Buluan remains under control with enough police and soldiers manning checkpoints and voting centers.

Source: Philippines News Agency