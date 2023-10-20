MALAYSIA, UZBEKISTAN FORGE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP IN TOURISM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and Uzbekistan officially inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of tourism towards fostering stronger ties and mutual collaboration.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC), in a statement, said that the primary objective of the MoU is to fortify and advance cooperation between the two nations in the dynamic realm of tourism.

“This MoU is poised to serve the common interests of both countries and significantly contribute to the socioeconomic development of their respective populations.

“This strategic partnership is a testament to the commitment of both countries toward fostering mutual understanding, cultural exchange, and economic growth through the lens of tourism,” it said.

It said several key areas of cooperation have been identified and will be developed in the period of 10 years (2023-2033) under the provisions of the MoU, namely promotion and marketing; enhancing air connectivity; research, training and development as well as promotion of Muslim-friendly tourism.

This also includes the development of cultural resources, business tourism, economic activities and investment, as well as community-based tourism and eco-tourism.

The MoU signing ceremony took place on Oct 17 on the sidelines of the 25th Session of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) General Assembly in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

According to MOTAC, the MoU was officially concluded by Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change Aziz Abdukhakimov, representing the Government of Uzbekistan.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency