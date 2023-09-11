MALAYSIA DAY CELEBRATIONS TO OPEN WITH ‘SOUL OF MALAYSIA’ DANCE PERFORMANCE

A contemporary dance with the concept of ‘Soul of Malaysia’ will open the Malaysia Day 2023 celebrations at Stadium Perpaduan, Kuching, Sarawak this Saturday.

Communications and Multimedia Ministry deputy secretary-general (strategic communications and creative industry) Mastura Ahmad Mustafa said in addition to the dance performance by the National Department for Culture and Arts, visitors will also be entertained by a performance featuring the flags of all states.

“The Kembara Merdeka Convoy, which was launched in July, will hand over the Jalur Gemilang to Royal Malaysian Navy personnel who will proceed to raise the flag accompanied by the national anthem ‘Negaraku’ and the ‘Jalur Gemilang’ song.

“The recitation of the Rukun Negara pledge to lift our spirits and remind us of our commitment to the country will be followed by a performance to mark the Malaysia Day opening,” she said when she appeared as a guest on Nasional FM today.

This year's Malaysia Day adopts the same theme as the 2023 National Day - ‘Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan’, (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope), while ‘Segulai Sejalai’ (Together in Unity) which is a phrase in the Iban language, is used as the unity slogan across the country.

Mastura said the opening gimmick will be performed by the acting Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar followed by a dance performance by child performers carrying glow-in-the-dark placards.

To enliven the celebrations, Mastura said there will be a special performance divided into three segments, the first being 'Tanah Air Tumpah Darahku'.

"In this segment, the audience will be presented with the post-war period…up to the present which included Sabah, Sarawak and Malaya with the aim of instilling patriotism in our children.

"The second segment, 'Malaysia Kita', will highlight the struggle for independence in North Borneo and Sarawak and how we shaped these three regions into Malaysia," she said.

The last segment is the Segulai Sejalai special performance, which is about harmony and unity among Malaysians in a diverse society.

"There is a special song, titled ‘Segulai Sejalai’ that will be performed by a children's choir and an orchestra," she said, adding that famous local artistes who are Sarawak natives will perform at the event.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency