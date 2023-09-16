MAKE CHILDREN’S COMMISSION A MALAYSIA DAY GIFT – OCC SUHAKAM

The Office of the Children’s Commissioner of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has appealed that a gift of a Children’s Commission be presented to all children in Malaysia in celebrating Malaysia Day.

Children’s Commissioner Dr Farah Nini Dusuki said a Children’s Commission that is endowed with the function and mandate enshrined in a specific act will become a body with the responsibility to advocate and enhance the rights of children.

“...specifically children of the vulnerable community including persons with disabilities and rural communities in Sabah and Sarawak,” she said in a statement.

Farah Nini said the establishment of an independent Children’s Commission with its act is crucial in protecting and promoting the rights of all children in Malaysia holistically and systematically.

To date, more than 50 countries worldwide have established their respective oversight bodies for children, she added.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, 12 civil society organisations defending children's rights fully supported the initiative to establish a Children's Commission for Malaysia, which is effective and independent, to ensure that children in Malaysia have the best life.

"There must be a special provision to allow the commission to present an annual report to Parliament. The commission's decisions and recommendations should be acted upon by every relevant ministry," read the statement.

Through the statement, all the organisations proposed that the Children's Commission comprised nine appointed members, with the appropriate experience and knowledge related to children's rights in Malaysia.

They should represent the diversity in Malaysia and include people from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak, said the statement.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency