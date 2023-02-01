Magnitude 6 quake jolts Davao de Oro

MANILA: A magnitude 6 earthquake jolted Davao de Oro Wednesday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic quake struck 12 kilometers northeast of the municipality of New Bataan at 6:44 p.m. It has a depth of 27 kilometers.

Intensity V was felt in New Bataan, Davao de Oro; and intensity IV in City of Davao and City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur.

Intensity III was reported in Damulog, Kadingilan, Kalilangan, Libona, Pangantucan and Talakag, all in Bukidnon; City of Cagayan De Oro; Cagwait and Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur.

Intensity II was felt in President Roxas, Capiz; San Francisco, Southern Leyte; City of El Salvador, and Villanueva, Misamis Oriental; Aleosan, Antipas, Arakan, Carmen, Kabacan, City of Kidapawan, Libungan, M'lang, Magpet, Makilala, Matalam, Pikit, and Tulunan, Cotabato; City of Koronadal, South Cotabato; Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat; City of Cotabato; and intensity I in Esperanza, and City of Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat.

Phivolcs also logged the following instrumental intensities:

Intensity V - Nabunturan, Davao de Oro

Intensity III - City of Davao; Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; Bislig City, Surigao del Sur

Intensity II - Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte; Libona and Malaybalay, Bukidnon; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Abuyog, Leyte; San Francisco, Southern Leyte; Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental; Malapatan, Glan, and Kiamba, Sarangani; Norala, General Santos City, Koronadal City and Tampakan, South Cotabato; Tandag, Surigao del Sur

Intensity I - Alamada, Cotabato; Baybay and Dulag, Leyte; Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental; Maitum, Sarangani; Suralla, Santo Nino, T'Boli, and Tantangan, South Cotabato; Saint Bernard, Southern Leyte; Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte

Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports of people who felt the earthquake while instrumental intensity is measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

Phivolcs said both aftershocks and damages are expected from the magnitude 6 quake

Source: Philippines News Agency