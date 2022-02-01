Magnitude 5.2 quake hits Zambales

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit Zambales on Sunday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The tectonic quake struck 74 kilometers northeast of Bajo De Masinloc at 8:17 a.m. It was earlier measured at magnitude 5.

It had a depth of 21 kilometers while Intensity II was felt in the town of Palauig, also in Zambales.

Succeeding tremors of magnitude 3.5 (8:21 a.m.), 3.2 (8:38 a.m.), and 3.5 (9:35 a.m.) were also recorded.

There were no reported intensities and instrumental intensities.

Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports of people who felt the earthquake while instrumental intensity is measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

Damage is not expected.

Based on Phivolcs' scale, damage starts at Intensity VI.

Source: Philippines News Agency