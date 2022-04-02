﻿Magmatic unrest still prevails over Taal Volcano

_:The Taal Volcano Network recorded 36 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes within a 24-hour period, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) bulletin on Saturday.

The volcano has been on Alert Level 3 (magmatic unrest) since March 26, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

Activity at the main crater was dominated by the upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 900 meters high that drifted southwest.

Sulfur dioxide emission averaged 2,451 tonnes/day on Friday.

Based on ground deformation parameters from electronic tilt, continuous GPS (Global Positioning System), and InSAR (interferometric synthetic aperture radar) monitoring, Taal Volcano Island and the Taal region began deflating (swelling due to magma accumulation) in October 2021.

Alert Level 3 means there is a magmatic intrusion at the main crater that may drive succeeding eruptions.

Taal Volcano Island, a permanent danger zone; Bilibinwang and Banyaga villages in Agoncillo; and Boso-boso, Gulod, and Bugaan East villages in Laurel, Batangas province are considered high risks due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami should stronger eruptions soccur.

