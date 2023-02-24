LTO vows to address sky-high driving school fees

MANILA: With the excessive fees charged by driving schools for the theoretical driving course (TDC) and practical driving course (PDC), acquiring a driver's license has become expensive that the Land Transportation vowed to adopt measures to make it more affordable.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Jay Art Tugade said since he assumed office last year, a technical working group has been created to revisit the guidelines on the operation and fees charged by driving schools and medical clinics involved in applying for a driver's license.

"LTO is aware of the issue of driving schools charging excessively for TDCs and PDCs, which is why the agency is continuously conducting consultative meetings with stakeholders related to this activity," Tugade said in a news release Friday.

He said based on recommendation of the TWG, the LTO is proposing a reasonable standard fee-based structure for driving schools for the benefit of the public.

Currently, Tugade said the LTO is charging PHP250 for a student permit and PHP685 for a driver's license.

However, under Republic Act 10930, applicants should secure first both the TDC and the PDC to get a driver's license with a five-year validity.

Tugade said a series of consultations have been conducted with stakeholders from the side of the driving schools and medical clinics.

He added that LTO is in the process of finalizing the amended guidelines that will implement a standardized rate of the services offered by driving schools and medical clinics.

“Batid po namin sa LTO ang sentimyento ng ating mga kababayan kaya naman ito’y amin nang pinag-aaralan para solusyunan. Maaaring sa mga susunod na linggo ay makapagpalabas na kami ng nirebisang panuntunan hinggil dito (We at the LTO knows the sentiments of the people that is why we are taking steps to come up with a solution. Maybe in the next few weeks, we will be able to come out with the revised guidelines on this),” Tugade said.

Tugade also encouraged the public to take advantage of the free TDC offered by local government units and associations or groups that has partnered with the LTO.

Source: Philippine News Agency