LTO probes suspects in Mandaluyong City multi-vehicle collision

MANILA: The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is investigating two suspects to identify the driver of an SUV that collided with several vehicles on Shaw Boulevard corner San Miguel Avenue in Mandaluyong City on Jan. 10.

In a statement on Tuesday, LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) officer-in-charge Renan Melitante said the two suspects failed to appear after being summoned to explain their role in the incident.

However, Melitante said the father of 19-year-old Roldan Jose Marie Elizagaque, who also served as Elizagaque’s legal representative, attended the meeting and argued that his son was not the driver and was a passenger during the incident.

The other suspect, Dominador Braga, is still in the custody of the Mandaluyong City Police during the hearing and unable to give his statement.

Melitante said a decision would be made once Braga gives his side of the incident.

The next hearing is scheduled on Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. at the LTO Central Office in East Avenue, Quezon City.

The driver’s licenses of the suspects have been suspended for 90 days.

Once the driver responsible has been identified and charged with reckless driving, Melitante said the vehicle owner will face the same charge.

On Jan. 10, a Toyota Land Cruiser was heading toward One San Miguel Avenue in Pasig City when it hit three motorcycles, another SUV, and a street light post while passing the intersection of San Miguel Avenue and Shaw Boulevard.

When the SUV backed up, it hit another motorcycle, carrying two passengers and again collided with several other vehicles along San Miguel Avenue.

At least 10 vehicles were damaged and 13 people were injured in the incident

Source: Philippines News Agency