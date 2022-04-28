﻿LTO-Caraga collects over P115-M in Q1

The Land Transportation Office in Caraga Region (LTO-13) has generated PHP115,928,411 revenues during the first three months of the year.

An LTO-13 report released Thursday showed three district offices getting the highest revenue collections during the period — Butuan City, Patin-ay in Agusan del Sur, and Cabadbaran City in Agusan del Norte.

From January to March this year, LTO-Butuan garnered a total of PHP28,031,662 collections, topping all other LTO districts in the area.

LTO-Butuan is followed by LTO-Patin-ay with a collection of PHP15,119,359 and LTO-Cabadbaran with PHP13,998,366.

Another district that managed to collect double figures is LTO-Tandag, at PHP10,192,72.

In a phone interview Wednesday, LTO-Butuan City district head Danielo Merson Borja attributed the increase in collections to the lowering of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic alert level in the city and the nearby areas.

“In the previous year and last year were very difficult for us due to the tight health protocols due to Covid-19,” Borja said.

Borja is also optimistic on increased collections in the coming months with the installation late last month of a new regional director, retired police general Ronnie Montejo.

During Montejo’s meeting with the top regional officials, Borja said the new director assured to work with the different districts for effective services to the clients of the agency and ensure increased revenue collections for the government.

Meanwhile, Urbano Maglines Jr., the head of LTO-Surigao, said their office managed to collect some PHP9,042,00 revenue during the period.

“Our office is Surigao City was severely damaged by typhoon Odette in December last year, all our computers and office equipment, and even documents, were soaked in water,” Maglines said in a separate interview Thursday.

He said all the staff of LTO-Surigao were also affected during the typhoon, as some had lost their homes.

Despite the situation, Maglines said their unit collected PHP1,121,290 in January, which increased to PHP1,351,992 in February, and PHP1,310,253 in March.

“We remain optimistic for increased collections in the coming months, especially since Regional Director Montejo is keen on implementing measures to efficiently serve our clients,” Maglines said.

Source: Philippines News Agency