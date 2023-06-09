LRT-1, LRT-2, MRT-3 to offer free rides on Independence Day

Three railway services in Metro Manila are offering free rides to passengers during selected hours on June 12 when the country celebrates its 125th Independence Day.

The free rides at Light Rail Transit (LRT) 1 and 2 and Metro Rail Transit (MRT-3) are available from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"Nawa ay manatiling buhay sa ating mga pasahero ang diwa ng okasyon na pagkakaisa at pagmamahal sa bayan (May the spirit of the occasion, love of country and oneness live through our passengers)," Transportation Assistant Secretary for Railways and MRT-3 officer-in-charge Jorjette Aquino said.

The free ride is a yearly activity of the rail lines and the Department of Transportation in celebration of Independence Day.

The LRT-1 runs from Baclaran in Parañaque City to Bago Bantay, Quezon City (Roosevelt); LRT-2 from Recto in Manila to Antipolo City in Rizal; and MRT-3 along EDSA from Taft Avenue in Pasay City to North Avenue, Quezon City.

This year's Independence Day celebration theme is "Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan."

Source: Philippines News agency