LPA, ITCZ to bring cloudy skies, showers on Saturday

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers will prevail over parts of the country on Saturday due to the presence of a low-pressure area (LPA) and the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was last estimated over the coastal waters of Polillo, Quezon.

Overcast skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be experienced in Calabarzon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms brought by the ITCZ and localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds headed northwest to northeast will blow over Luzon, with slight to moderate coastal waters.

Similar wind conditions will prevail over the Visayas and Mindanao but headed southeast to east with similar coastal water conditions.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 24°C to 31°C; Baguio City, 17°C to 23°C; Puerto Princesa City, 25°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 24°C to 31°C; Cagayan de Oro City, 23°C to 31°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 33

Source: Philippines News Agency