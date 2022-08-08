LPA, ‘habagat’ to bring rains across PH

The low pressure area (LPA) last tracked over the coastal waters of Calauag, Quezon and the southwest monsoon (habagat) will continue to bring rain showers over most areas in the country Friday, the weather bureau said.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will dampen Metro Manila, Region 4-A (Calabarzon), Central Luzon, Region 4-B (Mimaropa) and Bicol Region and Zamboanga Peninsula.

The same weather condition will also prevail over Pangasinan, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Isabela, mainland Cagayan, as well as the Visayas.

Ezra Bulquerin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said these areas may experience moderate to heavy, at times intense rains.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas still prevail over the entire archipelago

Source: Philippines News Agency