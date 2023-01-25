LPA, ‘amihan’ to bring rain showers across PH

MANILA: A huge part of the country will get dampened with rain showers caused by a low-pressure area (LPA) and the northeast monsoon or “amihan”, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

In its weather bulletin issued at 4 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA, last tracked 575 km. east of Davao City, is less likely to develop into a tropical cyclone.

However, it will cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Caraga, Davao Region, and Eastern and Central Visayas.

PAGASA said Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Region, Bicol Region, Aurora, and Quezon will experience rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Flash floods or landslides are possible in those areas due to moderate to at times heavy rains, according to PAGASA.

The rest of Mindanao and the southern portion of Palawan will have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, with flash floods or landslides also possible in these areas during severe thunderstorms, the bureau added.

Meanwhile, light rains caused by the northeast monsoon will prevail over the rest of the country.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas are forecast over Luzon, the Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao.

The seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon, the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of the Visayas will have rough to very rough seas.

PAGASA advised fishing boats and other small sea vessels not to venture into the sea, while larger sea vessels have been alerted against big waves.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said

Source: Philippines News Agency