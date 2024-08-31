Longer, Awesome Flypast To Wow National Day Crowd

PUTRAJAYA, An impressive flypast themed ‘Loud and Agile,’ led by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), will take to the skies to captivate the patriotic public with an extended display during the 2024 National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya this Saturday.

National Day 2024 flypast commander Lt Col Ramlan Mohd Yunus said that this year, the duration of the flight display has been extended by 15 to 20 seconds between aircraft, compared to 10 seconds last year.

‘This year, more airtime will be given to the aircraft so that the public can watch and enjoy the airshow for much longer,’ he told Bernama here today.

He said the eight- to 10-minute aerial performance would involve 20 helicopters from various agencies, 13 fighter jets and four transport aircraft belonging to the RMAF.

‘Among the fighter jets are Sukhoi Su-30MKM, F/A-18D Hornet and BAE Hawk, while the transport aircraft include the A400M and C130 Hercules, just like last year’s performance,’ he added.

Ramlan said in addition to the longer dur

ation of the flypast, this year’s airshow would also showcase different manoeuvres and formation types, along with sonic booms and sudden aerobatic stunts by the aircraft during the display.

He said the air display would begin with the flypast of five helicopters carrying the Jalur Gemilang and the flags of the three branches of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), namely the RMAF, the Malaysian Army (TDM) and the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN).

After that, the aircraft involving the RMAF, TDM, RMN, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM) will soar through the skies from various directions.

Ramlan said another major difference with this year’s air display is the appearance of aircraft during the contingent parade compared to last year when aircraft only appeared at the end of the parade.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency