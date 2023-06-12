LKTN AIMS TO CULTIVATE 300 HECTARES OF KENAF IN PERLIS

The National Kenaf and Tobacco Board (LKTN) has targeted to plant 300 hectares of kenaf in Perlis to produce more kenaf seeds.

Plantation and Commodities Deputy Minister Datuk Siti Aminah Aching said the initiative that involves 150 participants was in line with the transformation programme of kenaf smallholders.

“LKTN has introduced productivity-based production to smallholders, cooperatives and private companies,” she told reporters after witnessing a signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between LKTN and Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (ANGKASA) at the kenaf seed processing centre in Beseri here today.

Also present were Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli and LKTN chairman Datuk Wan Abd Rahim Wan Abdullah.

Siti Aminah said the processing centre which could process over 100 metric tonnes of kenaf seeds served as the hub for producing quality seeds to ensure continuous supply to the industry.

She said the centre is based on the comprehensive development concept along the value chain, from seeds to market, adding it has become an economic catalyst under the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER).

She said the ministry through LKTN is committed to implementing various high-impact initiatives and programmes aimed at empowering the country's kenaf industry to generate income and benefit the people as well as to supporting the country's commitment to the global sustainability agenda.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency