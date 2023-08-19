Little League to retire No. 24 jersey of Bago City softbelle

With a record 85 strikeouts in the just-concluded 2023 Junior League Softball World Series, pitcher Erica Arnaiz of this city in Negros Occidental earned a spot in the Hall of Fame of the Little League international headquarters in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Arnaiz will have her jersey number 24 retired in recognition of her feat that also led the Philippines, representing the Asia-Pacific Region, to bring home the country's second championship since 2003. 'When I travel back to the United States, I will bring her jersey with me. It's the first time in history that a player recorded 85 strikeouts in the entire tournament. Her jersey will be displayed in Pennsylvania,' head coach Francis Fuentes said during the welcome dinner for the team at Bago City Community Center on Friday. Fuentes' father, team founder Rey Fuentes who mentored the Philippine squad from neighboring Bacolod City that won the country's first title 20 years ago, said that with the honor given to Arnaiz, no other player can use number 24 in the World Series. 'Number 24 is already retired. In 2003, our pitcher then, Aiza de la Torre, had 55 strikeouts. The Little League International requires 60 strikeouts then automatic jersey retire. Erica surpassed that,' he added. The 15-year-old Arnaiz deflected all the credit though, saying it was a collaborative effort for Team Philippines during the July 30 to Aug. 5 tournament held in Kirkland, Washington. They swept all seven matches up to the finals, where they defeated USA's East, 3-0. 'I'm happy and excited. I thank my teammates. Without them, I couldn't do it. My catcher, of course,' Arnaiz said. 'I appreciate being called the star player, but we are a team, all of us are superstars. I cannot play alone.' Arnaiz, a leftie, credited as well her pitching trainer Marciano Sta. Maria Jr., who made her throw 500 pitches everyday during her stay in Metro Manila before the World Series. Originally from Moises Padilla town in central Negros, she started playing softball in third grade with the guidance of her father, who was also a baseball player. Team manager Josie Sebunga said they spotted Arnaiz during the Negros Occidental Provincial Meet in 2019, where Bago City's elementary softball team won. She was taken in as part of the selection team that competed in the Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association Meet. Arnaiz, an incoming 10th grader, is studying at Ramon Torres National High School together with her teammates Marie Antoinette Sicapore, Thereze Francine Fuentes, Ann Dyana Buenafe, Icelle Tanaman, Ashley Ortiz, Froline Manalo, Christine Jane Caracas, Daniela Bejos, Audrie Sarsona, Nice Lobrido and Casandra Sumatra.

Source: Philippines News Agency