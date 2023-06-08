Lionel Messi to join MLS club Inter Miami

Lionel Messi will join Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, the US team confirmed in a Twitter video on Wednesday. The video showed rumors about what Messi's next move would be after his departure from French side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) later this year, noting interest from his old club Barcelona and Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal. But near the end of the video, Miami beat them all to sign the experienced forward. The 35-year-old 2022 FIFA World Cup winner joined PSG in 2021, and will leave the French powerhouse when his contract expires on June 30. On Saturday, Messi played his final game with PSG as he bid farewell to the club. Before his two-season stint at Paris, Messi had played for Barcelona for more than a decade. A seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi helped PSG secure two French Ligue 1 titles. He previously won 10 Spanish La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles with Barcelona. Inter Miami was founded in 2018, and one of its owners is former England and Manchester United star David Beckham

Source: Philippines News Agency