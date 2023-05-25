LIMA’23: DEFENCE MINISTRY FINALISES 43 CONTRACTS WORTH RM10.128 BLN

The Defence Ministry has finalised a total of 43 contracts worth RM10.128 billion at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA’23) so far.

This was done through the signing ceremony of 20 contract documents, 21 Letters of Acceptance and two Letters of Intent at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre here today, which was witnessed by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

“There are supposed to be more, but we are in the process of re-evaluating the contracts. I hope the assets procured can be received in good condition and within the stipulated time frame,” Mohamad told a press conference after the event.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Defence Ministry announced that several new defence asset acquisitions are being made to further strengthen the Malaysian Armed Forces.

It said the Malaysian Army would receive four Sikorsky UH-60A+ Black Hawk helicopters to be used by the Nucleus team in training and operational flight assignments through a lease from Aerotree Defence & Services Sdn Bhd.

For the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), the ongoing procurement includes 18 units of the FA-50 Fighter-Lead-In-Trainer/Light Combat Aircraft (FLIT-LCA) from Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd (KAI).

The RMAF will also acquire three units of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Associated Support Category Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Phase 1 from Turkish Aerospace Industries and two units of Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) Phase 1 and associated equipment from Leonardo S.P.A.

At today’s ceremony, eight memorandums of understanding were also inked between Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) and the stakeholders, witnessed by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency