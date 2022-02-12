﻿Leyte schools ready for F2F classes resumption

The Department of Education (DepEd) said schools in Leyte are ready for the start of expanded face-to-face learning once the alert level for Covid-19 is downgraded.

DepEd Leyte schools division superintendent Manuel Albaño said 18 public and private schools out of the 1,342 campuses in the province are given the go-signal to hold face-to-face classes.

“With the declaration of the inter-agency task force placing the entire province under alert level 3 until February 14, this (face-to-face classes) is temporarily suspended and we have to wait until it is lifted,” Albaño said in an interview Thursday.

Among the 18 schools that will implement the expanded pilot face-to-face class are Caloogan Elementary School (ES) and Cabarasan Daku ES in Palo; Granja Kalinawan National High School in Jaro; Yapad ES and Manaybanay NHS in Pastrana; Sta Fe ES, Sogod NHS, and Jugaban NHS in Carigara, Victory ES and Cabacungan NHS in Dulag; Danus ES in Leyte; and Isabel Central School in Isabel town.

Some private schools are also expected to be part of the expanded face-to-face classes once the alert level is downgraded to level 2 from level 3.

Albaño added that they have been checking far-flung schools, such as public schools in Babatngon and Capoocan towns, if they are ready to implement in-school learning.

“We tried to visit them and they are actually ready. As far as we are concerned, these schools are prepared and qualified, but because our central office always instructs us not to implement without their go signal, we have to abide,” he added.

For a school to be selected and approved for face-to-face classes, they must belong to a community without any active Covid-19 cases for the last 28 days.

They must also be supported by their respective local governments for the offering of limited face-to-face classes.

Classrooms must also improve their ventilation by removing curtains that will cover windows, and change light bulbs with brighter and higher voltage. Classes will also last for only four hours daily.

Prior to the 18 schools, the are Dolho ES and Bato Central School in Bato town and Palo Central School in Palo town were selected to pilot the face-to-face class in Leyte province.

Source: Philippines News Agency