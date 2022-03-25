﻿Leyte quake damages 40 houses: DSWD

The magnitude 5.3 earthquake that struck Leyte on March 21 has damaged at least 40 houses in Burauen, Leyte, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported on Friday.

In a statement, the DSWD regional office here said their office conducted a rapid assessment this week in some villages of Burauen, Leyte, the epicenter of the tremor.

“Of the 40 houses, only one is tagged as totally destroyed. The local government also conducted an assessment. Our office is ready to extend assistance if needed,” the DSWD added.

On March 21, several parts of Leyte Island were rocked by the tremor that struck 10 kilometers southwest of Burauen town in Leyte at 12:39 a.m.

The quake was felt at Intensity V in Burauen, Ormoc City, Kananga, La Paz, Julita, and Pastrana towns; Intensity IV in Dulag, Santa Fe, Barugo, Abuyog, Palo, Tolosa, Capoocan and Baybay City, Tacloban City in Leyte.

It was also felt at Intensity III in Cebu City and Talisay City, Cebu; Lawaan, Eastern Samar; Leyte, Leyte; Biliran, Biliran; Intensity II in Borongan City and Taft, Eastern Samar; and Naval, Biliran.

Magnitude measures the energy released from the source of the quake, while intensity measures the strength of shaking produced by the earthquake at a certain location.

