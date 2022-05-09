﻿Let go of hatred, unite for country: Lacson

Senator Panfilo Lacson anticipates living a normal life as a civilian in his home province of Cavite in case he does not win the presidency.

Farming is included in his retirement plans.

“Yeah, farming. It is something I will do. I will go back to farming in Silang,” Lacson told the media after casting his ballot at Bayan Luma 1 Elementary School in Imus City a little past 7 a.m. on Monday.

Recovering and regaining his strength after three months on the campaign trail nationwide is another.

He said he is raring to resume his treadmill sessions and eat normally again, which he started on Sunday when he ate fried catfish.

“Either I go to Malacañang or I go home. If I go home, I want to regain my vanity. Napabayaan natin pati exercise. Tapos hindi makakain because of the campaign dahil takot kang kumain ng marami (I even failed to exercise. I couldn’t eat well because of the campaign. I did not want to eat much),” said Lacson, who will turn 74 on June 1.

Whatever the results of the elections may be, he said is hoping all candidates would let go of animosities and respect the decision of the majority.

“Good luck to all of us. Sana kung sinuman ang manalo sa amin, kalimutan na ang anumang (Whoever prevails, I hope the candidates would forget the) animosities, bitterness, hatred, ‘yung pinagdaanan kasi (whatever we went through because) after all, we can’t move on as a country kapag laging (if we remain) divided. We have experienced that. And once you are the leader of the country, you are the leader of the country and not of your supporters,” Lacson said.

He and running mate, Senate President Vicente Sotto III, will resume their duties as legislators on May 23 and until the sine die adjournment on June 3.

The former national police chief is proud of the way he ran his campaign.

He said there might have been heartaches but no ill feelings.

“There is no substitute to a clear conscience. We ran this campaign as honestly. Ang daming level ng (So many levels of) discourse. And for that, we are thankful that we are able to maintain what we have started. After today, lahat burado na, para bang (let’s delete everything, like we) start from zero, start from the starting line,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency