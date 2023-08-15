Legazpi City begins preps for 2024 PRISAA National Games

The Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Board and Bicol Region Board Members met with officials of the local government of Legazpi City last week and discussed the 2024 PRISAA National Games. The capital city of Albay province will be hosting the games for the first time while it is the second for the Bicol Region after Naga City in Camarines Sur hosted it in 2009. PRISAA National Executive Director Elbert Atilano, in an interview with the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Tuesday, said the Legazpi City government already knows what to do after hosting the 2017 Palarong Pambansa. "I am confident that Legazpi City's hosting will be good. They have started preparing and having coordination meeting with other agencies concerned," said Atilano, the mentor of Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz. He explained that the 'hosting of PRISAA is rotational and usually, the intention to host should be (made) three to four years (ahead) so (that) the Technical Working Group (TWG) can select who is ready among the bidders," he said. Meanwhile, the 2023 PRISAA National Games took place in Zamboanga City from July 13 to 19, with 16 regions participating. Region 6 (Western Visayas) topped the medal tally board in the senior division (96 golds, 36 silvers and 46 bronzes) and youth division (113 golds, 51 silvers and 33 bronzes)

Source: Philippines News Agency