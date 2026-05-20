Lee Lipton Gets US Senate Nod as New Ambassador to PH

Manila: The United States Senate has confirmed the nomination of Florida businessman Lee Lipton as the Trump administration's new ambassador to the Philippines. Philippine Ambassador to U.S. Jose Manuel Romualdez on Wednesday confirmed that Lipton would arrive in Manila for his tour of duty 'mid-June.'

According to Philippines News Agency, in his opening statement before his confirmation hearing in March, Lipton affirmed the Trump administration's 'unwavering resolve to uphold' the United States' alliance with the Philippines, including its commitments under the Mutual Defense Treaty. He stated that his goal would be to deepen U.S.-Philippine security cooperation, strengthen supply chains, advance the Luzon Economic Corridor initiative, and promote fair and transparent trade through close and continuing engagements with the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, the US Interagency, and Philippine allies.

Lipton brings over 25 years of private sector experience to his diplomatic role. Prior to his appointment, he served as Interim Permanent Representative of the U.S. Mission to the Organization of American States, where he managed interagency coordination to advance U.S. foreign policy priorities in the Western Hemisphere.

Lipton met Romualdez on May 19, ahead of his departure to the Philippines, and discussed opportunities to further strengthen bilateral economic engagement, security cooperation, people-to-people ties, and regional collaboration. The two envoys agreed to work and expand cooperation in emerging strategic sectors, including energy, processing of critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, and resilient supply chains. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the Philippines' chairship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and its candidacy for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council this coming June.

Romualdez expressed confidence that the U.S.-Philippines relations would continue to grow under their shared commitment to advancing the interests of both countries and peoples. Lipton succeeds former U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson.