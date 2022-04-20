Leading Decentralized Exchange, AscendEX Lists MetaShooter ($MHUNT)

SINGAPORE, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, AscendEX is excited to announce the listing of MetaShooter’s token ($MHUNT) on April 21st, under the trading pair (MHUNT/USDT). MetaShooter is a players-first project and the first decentralized blockchain-based hunting metaverse offering a unique virtual experience for hunting enthusiasts.

Launched in 2018, AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange, servicing over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally, through its comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 200 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. With the new listing of MetaShooter’s token on AscendEX, it opens a new entry point for investors, gamers, and hunting enthusiasts to get involved and create impact in a niche market.

The Future of Hunting in Web3

MetaShooter brings together millions of global hunting enthusiasts, creating a community where they can experience real hunting by playing in tournaments with multiplayer and VR compatibility, hunt and earn by receiving token rewards through different in-game activities, customize and upgrade through buying hunting equipment, develop new hunting lands, earn passive income from acquired NFT assets during hunting and RNG-based gameplay, and explore the open world by experiencing various environments and real-life dynamics.

With MetaShooter users have the unique opportunity to participate in a modernized hunting experience, own NFTs, and earn profit which dynamically bridges the worlds of web2 and web3, welcoming gamers into the crypto world.

Not Just Another Hunting Game: The Hunter’s DAO

The MetaShooter (MHUNT) token is a Polygon blockchain-based cryptographic token that can be traded on the Polygon blockchain. MHUNT will be used as the main currency on the MetaShooter platform as an independent store of value for players and investors. Recently, MetaShooter announced the first public sale of its $MHUNT token.

MetaShooter’s DAO brings together a community of hunters who are looking to have a stake in the hunting market. MetaShooter token holders will have the opportunity to participate in the project by contributing their opinions on the current hunting market and help shape the community through updates to the game. With the hunting industry being highly regulated in the real world, MetaShooter’s DAO allows individual token holders to have a direct impact on the continued development and future of metaverse hunting.

The MetaShooter token can also be used for NFT trades, purchases, or donations and will provide users with significantly lower transaction fees. MetaShooter offers its tokens as a payment option, and all transactions will be carried out using MetaShooter tokens.

MetaShooter accepts deposits via cryptocurrency or traditional payment methods like a credit card, PayPal, and others and will be automatically and transparently converted to MHUNT tokens, which will then be used to complete the transaction. The referral and reward systems will also use MetaShooter tokens. The token will rely on the principle of DAO, which ultimately contributes to the token economy and will increase user experience.

