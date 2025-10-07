Lawmakers Support President Marcos’ Evidence-Based Approach to Flood Control Controversies

Manila: House of Representatives Deputy Speakers Paolo Ortega V and Jefferson Khonghun, along with Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong, have expressed their strong support for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s call for a justice system that prioritizes evidence, fairness, and the rule of law in addressing controversies surrounding flood control projects.

According to Philippines News Agency, President Marcos emphasized on Monday the importance of due process and credible evidence over speculation and public outcry, highlighting that justice must be pursued with credibility to maintain public confidence. Ortega commended President Marcos for his steadfast commitment to the rule of law, noting that his insistence on thorough, evidence-based investigations establishes a high standard for accountability. This is particularly significant in tackling issues like flood control mismanagement, ensuring fairness and public trust.

Khonghun echoed these sentiments, stating that Marcos’ focus on robust evidence over hasty judgments reinforces the need for disciplined governance. He emphasized that this approach is crucial in addressing controversies in flood control projects to deliver solutions that genuinely benefit Filipinos.

Adiong also supported the President’s call, highlighting that a justice system driven by facts ensures accountability while protecting the innocent. He expressed that this resonates deeply with the values of justice and accountability held by the people in Lanao del Sur, especially regarding concerns over flood control mismanagement.

Collectively referred to as the ‘Young Guns’ in the House, the lawmakers stressed the risks of political manipulation. They noted that the President’s warning against diversionary tactics serves as a reminder to remain vigilant. By prioritizing evidence-based processes, they believe corruption allegations in flood control projects can be addressed with clarity, ensuring that resources effectively protect communities.

The lawmakers reaffirmed their commitment to supporting initiatives that uphold the rule of law and ensure accountability in critical infrastructure projects.