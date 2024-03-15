Laguna cops arrest serial rapist, robber in ‘most wanted’ list

CALAMBA CITY: Two more individuals were scratched off Calabarzon's 'most wanted' list after the arrest of a suspected child rapist and an armed robber in separate operations in San Pedro City, Laguna on Thursday night. Col. Gauvin Unos, director of the Laguna Police Provincial Office (LPPO), told reporters on Friday that the alleged sex offender, identified only as 'Elroque' and a resident of San Pedro, was arrested in Barangay Estrella by officers armed with a warrant from the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 31. The suspect is facing charges for multiple counts of qualified rape in relation to Republic Act 7610, otherwise known as the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act. No bail was recommended Later the same night, a convicted robber identified only as 'Dorongue' was arrested in Barangay San Antonio through a warrant of arrest issued by RTC Branch 93 of the same city in order to compel him to serve out his sentence. 'The success of the operations to arres t the two most wanted individuals at the regional and provincial levels, shows our determination to enforce the law and keep Laguna safe,' Unos said. Both arrested persons are currently locked up at San Pedro City Police Station. Source: Philippines News Agency