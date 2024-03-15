Latest News

Laguna cops arrest serial rapist, robber in ‘most wanted’ list

CALAMBA CITY: Two more individuals were scratched off Calabarzon's 'most wanted' list after the arrest of a suspected child rapist and an armed robber in separate operations in San Pedro City, Laguna on Thursday night. Col. Gauvin Unos, director of the Laguna Police Provincial Office (LPPO), told reporters on Friday that the alleged sex offender, identified only as 'Elroque' and a resident of San Pedro, was arrested in Barangay Estrella by officers armed with a warrant from the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 31. The suspect is facing charges for multiple counts of qualified rape in relation to Republic Act 7610, otherwise known as the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act. No bail was recommended Later the same night, a convicted robber identified only as 'Dorongue' was arrested in Barangay San Antonio through a warrant of arrest issued by RTC Branch 93 of the same city in order to compel him to serve out his sentence. 'The success of the operations to arres t the two most wanted individuals at the regional and provincial levels, shows our determination to enforce the law and keep Laguna safe,' Unos said. Both arrested persons are currently locked up at San Pedro City Police Station. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.