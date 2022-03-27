﻿Lacson prepared for presidential bid sans party

Independent presidential candidate Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Sunday reiterated he is prepared to continue his campaign without a political party.

He added that he is used to being a “mandirigma” (warrior) throughout his 50 years in public service, both as law enforcer and lawmaker.

“I am used to being alone in a lonely crusade against a corrupt system for the past 50 years. Nonetheless I am going all-in and all the way. Once a warrior, always a warrior,” he posted on his Twitter account @iampinglacson on Sunday.

“I am used to starting a crusade, though it might be a difficult and lonely fight at first. The people would eventually see my point and join my cause. This is shown each time that my name has been put on the ballot, and the people have always renewed my mandate to serve them,” he added.

As chief of the Philippine National Police from 1999 to 2001, Lacson was known to abhor kotong (bribe) and made sure all cops follow his directives.

In the Senate, he returns to the national treasury his share of the Priority Development Assistance Fund or pork barrel, which he sought to abolish as he said it becomes a source corruption.

On Thursday, Lacson announced his resignation from Partido Reporma after some of its officials decided to endorse another candidate.

The following day, he alleged that campaign expenses amounting to PHP800 million, which he could not provide, was the reason for Reporma dropping him.

“PHP800M can build 1,066 detached housing units with a floor area of 24 square meters on a 40 sqm (square meters) lot based on 2019 estimates,” Lacson tweeted.

On Saturday, leaders and members of Partido Reporma in Bohol province also tendered their irrevocable resignations from the party to support Lacson.

The “Lacson-Sotto Support Group” in Bohol pledged their “strong and continued commitment and unequivocal support” to Lacson and running mate, Senate president Vicente Sotto III.

They include Jagna Mayor Joseph Rañola and former provincial police chief Edgardo Ingking; Joseph Sevilla (first district coordinator); Eduardo Aranay (secnd district coordinator); and Emmanuel Solomon Duites (third district coordinator).

“We believe that we need a leader like him who has a clear vision on what he wants to do for our country and people and a clear plan based on science and hard data on how to accomplish it,” the group statement read.

Earlier, members of Reporma-Cavite chapter similarly left the party to support Lacson.

Party senatorial bets Minguita Padilla and Guillermo Eleazar and Reporma founder and chair emeritus Renato de Villa are also sticking with Lacson.

Lacson said de Villa, former Armed of the Philippines chief of staff, Executive Secretary, and Defense Secretary, has always been his inspiration in public service, “consistently honest and incorruptible”.

Source: Philippines News Agency