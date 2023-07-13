La Union deploys 38 ‘junior policemen’

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union - The La Union Police Provincial Office (LUPPO) has deployed 38 criminology students from Saint John Bosco College of Northern Luzon, Inc. as 'Junior Police' in their communities after completing a 29-day training course. 'Sa Junior Police, dun sa training ay kasama ang combat defense, first-aid, nag-firing din sila, at nagkaroon ng basic sa police community and police training (In the junior police program, the training included combat defense, first-aid, they also had firing, and basics in police-community and police training),' said Lt. Col. Jake Isidro, officer-in-charge of the police community affairs of LUPPO in a forum hosted by the Philippine Information Agency La Union on Thursday. He said the program aims to help the government promote peace and order and ensure the security and protection of youth in different schools and communities in the province of La Union. 'We had a memorandum of agreement with the school to train students as Junior Police so that in case of trouble or problem, they would be able to help because they were already trained,' he added. Isidro said they could augment police forces in their localities as they learned not only the basics of law enforcement but also community relations and public service as a whole. It is also beneficial to students because they would be ready for the actual police training in the future, he added. 'Ngayon palang alam na nila itsura at ramdam ang takbo ng buhay ng police trainee (They would already know and experience the life of a police trainee),' he said. The students graduated in a formal ceremony on July 12 at the Marangal Grandstand, Camp Diego Silang, Carlatan, San Fernando City, La Union. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency