La Salle sweeps SSL Pool C; FEU, San Beda prevail

MANILA: De La Salle University defeated Jose Rizal University, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16, to sweep Pool C in the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship at Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Sunday.

Sandy Patricia Demain had 11 points while Baby Jyne Soreño, Katrina del Castillo and Amor Klarisse Guinto added 10 points each to lead the Lady Spikers to their third win.

La Salle will face the No. 1 seed in Pool A and No. 2 teams in Pool B and D in another round-robin play.

Far Eastern University and San Beda University also prevailed over separate rivals.

Jean Asis had 13 points, while Chenie Tagaod and Gerzel Petallo contributed 12 points each as the Lady Tamaraws similarly swept Pool D with a 16-25, 25-22, 31-33, 25-20, 15-13 victory over the Adamson University Lady Falcons.

Rookie Shaina Nitura delivered 35 points for Adamson, which absorbed its first loss in two outings.

In Pool A, San Beda picked up its first win at the expense of Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22.

Reya

nn Canete and Venice Pagayanan scored eight points apiece for the Lady Red Spikers who rose to 1-2.

Elizza Alimen and Alessandra Razonable scored 12 and 11 points, respectively for the Lady Generals (0-3).

Meanwhile, Perpetual will face Lyceum at 1 p.m., Ateneo will battle EAC at 3:30 p.m. and Adamson will take on CSB at 6 p.m. on Oct. 16.

