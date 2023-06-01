KPKT APPROVES RM3.4 MLN TO REVIVE FIVE ABANDONED HOUSING PROJECTS IN TERENGGANU

The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) has approved an allocation of RM3.4 million to revive five abandoned private housing projects in Terengganu.

KPKT deputy minister, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the allocation was approved at a task force meeting that he had chaired on May 24.

"We have seen and for Terengganu we will allocate RM3.4 million to investigate the abandoned projects for us to restore.

"This amount will be channeled to five abandoned projects from the total 12 in the state involving several districts in Kuala Terengganu and in other districts," he told reporters after visiting a sick private housing project, here today.

He said his team will consult with the state government pertaining to the method of distribution and management of the allocation.

"We surely want to help these house buyers who face issues with these problematic projects. Insya-Allah, we will channel (allocation) through the state government," he said.

When asked when he expects these five projects to be fully completed, he said the KPKT aims to complete them by next year.

Overall, Akmal Nasrullah said Terengganu currently has 24 sick housing projects, and the KPKT together with the state government will continue to monitor the reports submitted by the developers to overcome the issue and will look at the best way to revive other abandoned projects.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency