KPKM ASSURES SUFFICIENT BASIC FOOD SUPPLIES THROUGHOUT SYAWAL

PUTRAJAYA, The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) has assured sufficient basic food supplies throughout Syawal, in line with the domestic production capacity of the country's main food commodities by farmers, livestock breeders, and fishermen. In a statement today, the ministry said that supplies of food items with limited domestic production are supplemented by importing them to meet consumers' needs. It said attention is given to eight main food commodities specified in the National Agrofood Policy 2021-2030: rice, chicken, eggs, meat, vegetables, fruits, seafood, and fresh milk. Accessibility to these main food commodities will also be supported by marketing outlets under the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), Farmers' Organisation Authority (LPP), and Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM), as well as supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide, it added. At the same time, KPKM encourages the prudent use of food supplies to avoid waste, especially when hosting o pen houses throughout Syawal. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

