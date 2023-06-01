KOMTIS A PLATFORM FOR GOVT TO REACH OUT TO PEOPLE

The state government will increase outreach programmes such as the local action communication programme (KOMTIS) because it is one of the government's mediums to reach out to the community and thus become a communication bridge in efforts to deal with slander, propaganda, social crimes and misinformation among the community.

State Communications, Multimedia and NGO Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi said that face-to-face programmes between the community and various government departments and agencies will increase the knowledge of the community, especially the young, regarding government policies and assistance introduced through the state and federal governments.

"Programmes such as KOMTIS are one of the face-to-face programmes implemented by the Malaysian Information Department as a two-pronged approach to the Ministry of Communications and Digital, which is to deliver information to the ground via a face-to-face approach and take note of problems in the local area.

"Therefore, I hope that more programmes like this can be held involving more agencies to benefit the local community," he said when launching KOMTIS at the Perak state level which was also attended by Perak State Information director Mohd Rizal Hashim in Taman Eko Rimba Ulu Kenas here today.

Mohd Azlan Helmi added that the dissemination of information and government policy information is an important element for the Ministry of Communications and Digital to ensure that the entire community receives benefits through efforts and initiatives introduced by the government.

"Whether it is an initiative by the federal or the state government, we want all citizens to receive the help provided by the government in the form of schemes, training and cash incentives in an effort to help the people who are affected by the increase in the cost of living," he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Rizal in his speech said almost 100 participants were involved in the KOMTIS programme comprising students from the Training Institute of the Ministry of Health Malaysia Sultan Azlan Shah Ulu Kinta as well as staff from the Perak State Information Department (Japen) and the State Forestry Department with programmes including mutual aid as well as tree planting activities were held around the Ulu Kenas Eco-Forest Park area.

"It also aims to foster a spirit of love for nature through planting various types of trees at all levels of society as well as supporting the commitment to preserve forested areas in the country.

"Hopefully this collaboration can continue in future programmes and become a strategic partner of the Perak State Information Department in delivering information on government policies," he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency