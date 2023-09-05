KKR MYJALAN RECEIVES 1,000 COMPLAINTS ON ROAD DAMAGE

A total of 1,000 complaints on road damage have been received through the Works Ministry’s (KKR) MyJalan application since it was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Aug 24.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said there were many complaints, but most of them did not involve roads under the ministry’s purview.

“However, KKR is assisting by forwarding the complaints to the relevant parties, such as the local government authorities (PBT), the state authorities and for village roads, to the Rural and Regional Development Ministry,” he told reporters after the handing over of the Padang Besar Health Clinic here today.

Also present were the Health Ministry senior division secretary (Development Division) Zairi Mat Ali, Public Works Department deputy director-general (Building Sector) Ir. Badioezaman Ab. Khalik, and Perlis JKR director Mohd Shahril Mohd Said.

Abdul Rahman said people generally point their fingers at JKR but not all damaged roads belong to the department or come under its maintenance, citing an example of contractors digging up roads to repair burst pipes.

“I urge the relevant parties to repair such roads quickly so that they do not pose a danger to road users,” he said.

KKR's MyJalan application is one of the initiatives to make it easier for road users to make complaints related to road damage. This application aims to increase the level of safety and comfort of road users and can reduce the number of road accidents caused by road damage.

On a separate note, he said the RM24.3 million Padang Besar Health Clinic, to start operation this Sept 25, has the capacity to handle between 300 and 400 patients at a time.

“This project was carried out under the 11th Malaysia Plan to meet the healthcare demands of the surrounding communities and cope with the increasing population in line with the socio-economic development of the area,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency