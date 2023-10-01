KING, QUEEN CONGRATULATE COUNTRY’S GOLD MEDAL WINNERS AT ASIAN GAMES

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah congratulated national athletes who contributed gold medal to the country at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

The King and Queen congratulated the winners of gold medals for the country via the Istana Negara Facebook.

Malaysia has thus far won three gold medals through sailor Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif from the women’s ILCA 6 event, Mohd Qabil Ambak Mahamad Fathil from individual Dressage (equestrian) and women’s squash team.

Nur Shazrin who contributed the country’s first gold medal also qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Mohd Qabil, a seasoned campaigner in the sport of equestrian added the country’s second gold after collecting 75.780 points to beat defending champion Jacqueline Siu from Hong Kong and India’s Anush Agarwalla.

The women’s squash team spearheaded by S. Sivasangari, Rachel Arnold, sisters Aifa Azman and Aira Azman contributed the country’s third gold medal by beating defending champion Hong Kong 2-1 in the final yesterday.

The 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games is being held from Sept 23 to Oct 8.

