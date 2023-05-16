KIDZOOONA I-CITY REOPENS, INTRODUCES NEW ‘TOY MASTER’ CORNER

Kidzooona i-City Shah Alam, Selangor today held its grand re-opening to introduce a new activity corner called ‘Toy Master’, offering all-new educational toys for children to play.

According to a statement from AEON Fantasy (M) Sdn Bhd, the ceremony was held after a four-day closure of the all-you-can-play discovery learning centre for renovations and was attended by its managing director Naritomo Yamazaki, general manager of business strategy Ito Kanako and acting general manager Muhammad Hakmi.

“The event was held to celebrate the grand re-opening with children and teachers from the Petaling Jaya City Council’s Taska Pusat Perkembangan Minda Kanak-Kanak and Tunasku Sayang Kindergarten,” read the statement.

kidzooona is one of the in-house brands of AEON Fantasy Co. Ltd, which specialises in the operation of entertainment facilities in shopping centres.

“We have received positive feedback from our customers, especially parents about these Corners as they provide not only fun playtime for children but also sharpen their learning skills. The activities are very educational and engaging,” said Yamazaki in the statement.

In conjunction with the reopening of kidzooona i-City Shah Alam, the statement said the first 10 customers would get a discount of 20 per cent off its birthday package with terms and conditions applied, RM5 discount per entry and two free gameplays until May 21, adding it also now offers unlimited play time instead of only three hours previously.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency