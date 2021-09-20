Kidoodle.TV® Levels Up Quantities of Kid-Friendly Gaming Content

The Safe Streaming™ service amasses huge gaming library of classic content and popular hits played by content creators

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is excited to share that its flagship product, Kidoodle.TV®, has bolstered its library of gaming content in a major way during the global pandemic to keep up with viewer demand.

“It’s no secret the global gaming market is growing with more and more child-focused creators breaking. Noting this, we’ve aggressively added an extensive library of gaming content featuring some of the most popular games and gamers,” said Chief Content Officer Brenda Bisner.

Since 2020, the Kidoodle.TV service has increased its gaming library by close to 500%, adding additional episodes and new series focused on family-appropriate gaming. Working closely with kid-friendly gaming creators, Kidoodle.TV, brings the best series to audiences, allowing them to co-view together without fear of inappropriate language or violence being shown.

Families can now enjoy household-name classics such as Super Mario 64, Super Mario 3D World Bowser’s Fury, Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong Country, Pokémon Sword & Shield, and Luigi’s Mansion being played by top-level creators on the Safe & Free™ streaming service.

“What makes us stand out is our quality assurance team who review hours upon hours of gaming content to ensure it’s safe for viewing by young, impressionable eyes,” said Bisner.

Kidoodle.TV also supports original content creators like AbdallahSmash who offers family-friendly walkthroughs and tutorials of overnight sensations, Animal Crossing and Pokémon Snap. Featured in Variety , AbdallahSmash notes that gaming can offer children an experience to build resilience. “Nobody is an expert at the beginning of trying something new — and that’s okay. When I play through video games, it’s inevitable that mistakes or sub-optimal plays are made and it’s how you learn from them that really matters. If you’re in a tough spot, I like to elaborate on how I can positively get myself out of it and overcome difficult challenges. Never giving up and pushing towards a positive resolution is the key to success that I strive to teach young viewers.” In addition to Abdallah Smash, other up-and-comer creators can be found on the service like Miss Charli, NEZLEY and LankyBox who offer widely popular Roblox content.

Access to 30,000+ programs and a continuously growing gaming library is completely free to watch on Connected TVs by searching for Kidoodle.TV or by downloading the app on a mobile device or tablet.

-30-

About APMC and Kidoodle.TV®

Kidoodle.TV ® is a family-focused Safe Streaming™ service committed to ensuring children have a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind with every show available on Kidoodle.TV strictly vetted by caring people committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids™. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast, Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices. Kidoodle.TV is owned and operated by A Parent Media Co. Inc., a family-based company. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom’s Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents’ Picks Award – Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more. *Content availability varies by location.

Facebook: facebook.com/ kidoodletv

Twitter: twitter.com/ kidoodletv

Instagram: instagram.com/ kidoodletv

Media Contact:

Contact | media@kidoodle.tv

Related Images

Image 1: Kidoodle.TV

Kidoodle.TV

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment