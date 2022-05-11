Ki Young Sohn, CEO of Enzychem Lifesciences Honored by World Biz Magazine Leadership Awards With ‘Top 100 Innovation CEO’ Award

ENZYCHEM LIFESCIENCES’ CHAIRMAN & CEO RECEIVES “TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO OF 2022 AWARD”.

LONDON, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ki Young Sohn is Chairman and CEO of Enzychem Lifesciences, a late-stage biotechnology company. With more than 30 years of experience in the life sciences and finance industry, Ki Young has previously led teams in various pharmaceutical settings to success. Most recently, he has led positive Phase 2 US results for Enzychem Lifesciences’ lead candidate, EC-18 in Chemoradiation-induced Oral Mucositis (CRIOM) and execution of the partnership with Zydus Cadila to manufacture and distribute the world’s first COVID-19 pDNA vaccine.

Founded in 1999, Enzychem Lifesciences is developing novel small molecule therapeutics to target fundamental pathways in inflammation, for patients with unmet needs. Based on more than two decades of research, Enzychem developed its leading candidate EC-18, an oral small molecule derived from Sika deer antler, which has shown to be active across a number of different indications.

In recognition of Ki Young Sohn’s invaluable contributions to the biopharmaceutical industry, and Enzychem Lifesciences’ focus on improving the lives of patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases, World Biz Magazine has awarded Mr. Sohn a position within the Top 30 of the global list of 100 distinguished honorees.

Ki Young Sohn was also interviewed in World Biz Magazine where he shared insights into Enzychem Lifesciences’ mission and factors driving the company’s rapid growth. Read the interview here.

“It is a great honor to receive World Biz Magazine’s ‘Top 100 Innovation CEO’ Award. Developing novel therapeutics to patients with unmet needs is at the heart of Enzychem’s mission and culture. We will continue to innovate and advance the development of our therapies for the patients,” said Ki Young Sohn, Chairman and CEO of Enzychem Lifesciences.

World Biz Magazine’s Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. Every year over 40,000 leaders are shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners are selected.

Mike Walters, Editor in Chief of World Biz Magazine: “We are pleased to announce Ki Young Sohn as a recipient of the Award. To be highlighted within the Top 30 of the 100 winners is a testament to the pivotal role of Enzychem Lifesciences under Ki Young Sohn’s leadership in focusing on patients with significant unmet needs in oncology, inflammatory, and severe respiratory diseases. Aside from its innovation DNA and exciting growth, Enzychem Lifesciences is an ESG centric company, best exemplified by its commitment to making COVID-19 vaccination available in low-medium income countries across Latin America and Asia.”

World Biz Magazine is the leading global C-Suite business journal with a readership spanning 32 countries, WBM focuses on leadership, innovation, investment and social responsibility. worldbizmagazine.net

Enzychem Lifesciences (KOSDAQ: 183490) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet medical needs in oncology, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. EC-18 acts as an immunomodulator, facilitating the resolution of inflammation and early return to homeostasis. Enzychem is headquartered in South Korea, with an office in the United States. enzychem.com

Press contact: John West, awards@worldbizmagazine.com

